

ILFSL holds its 256th board meeting

Chairman of ILFSL Mohammad Nazrul Islam Khan presided over the conference. Director Syed Abu Naser Baktiar Ahmed, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, Retired Brigadier General Mohammad Meftaul Karim, Barrister Mohammad Ashraf Ali, Mohammad Enamul Hasan and Managing Director Mohammad Moshiur Rahman were also present there.

They discussed the company's policy and business matters as well as the legal situation and the report of various cases filed in the court. Besides, Managing Director of the company submitted the report about the action plan.

They informed everybody about the minutes of the audit committee. They also informed about the minutes of 101th board meeting of International Security Limited which is the subsidiary institution of International Leasing.

Eid Reunion was also held to inspire the employees of the company on the same day.















