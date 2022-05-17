Benapole transport owners call indefinite strike from today

BENAPOLE, May 16: Benapole Transport Agency Owners Association will go for an indefinite strike from Tuesday demanding adequate cranes and forklifts for the country's largest land port.

Azim Uddin Gazi, general secretary of Benapole Transport Agency Owners Association, disclosed the decision on Monday. He said that due to lack of adequate cranes and forklifts, loading and unloading of heavy goods are being seriously hampered.

As a result, it is taking long time to unload the imported goods, forcing the traders to go to another port, he said.

"Besides, Deputy Director (Traffic) of Benapole Land Port Mamun Kabir Tarafdar was informed of the problems we are facing but he did not take any action," Gazi added.

"There are 6 cranes and 10 forklifts at the port. Though some of these have been damaged, the repairing work is underway and the problem will be solved soon, "said Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, Benapole Port Deputy Director (Traffic).

Nayan, a representative of the owners, said that almost all the cranes and forklifts at the port have become obsolete. As a result, they have to pay extra money to rent trucks every day which is causing huge losses, Nayan added. -UNB













