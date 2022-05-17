Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Benapole transport owners call indefinite strike from today

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

BENAPOLE, May 16: Benapole Transport Agency Owners Association will go for an indefinite strike from Tuesday demanding adequate cranes and forklifts for the country's largest land port.
Azim Uddin Gazi, general secretary of Benapole Transport Agency Owners Association, disclosed the decision on Monday. He said that due to lack of adequate cranes and forklifts, loading and unloading of heavy goods are being seriously hampered.
As a result, it is taking long time to unload the imported goods, forcing the traders to go to another port, he said.
"Besides, Deputy Director (Traffic) of Benapole Land Port Mamun Kabir Tarafdar was informed of the problems we are facing but he did not take any action," Gazi added.
"There are 6 cranes and 10 forklifts at the port. Though some of these have been damaged, the repairing work is underway and the problem will be solved soon, "said Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, Benapole Port Deputy Director (Traffic).
Nayan, a representative of the owners, said that almost all the cranes and forklifts at the port have become obsolete. As a result, they have to pay extra money to rent trucks every day which is causing huge losses, Nayan added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches HRMS to speed up the process, cut costs
SIBL starts foundation training for Probationary Officers
New high speed patrol boat added to Ctg port fleet
JetBlue launches hostile takeover of Spirit Airlines
Ryanair slashes annual loss as lockdowns lifted
Stocks plunge on selling spree
ILFSL holds its 256th board meeting
Sonali Life gives dividend worth Tk 2cr among new shareholders


Latest News
Foreign trips of state-owned bank officials also banned
Indian court bans Muslim prayer gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found
Sri Lanka runs out of petrol: PM Wickremesinghe
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day tomorrow
French PM resigns
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Luhansk: Governor
Brother, nephews submit statements against ex-CJ Sinha in graft case
Be vigilant against arson in the name of political programs: DMP commissioner
EC to start updating voter list from May 20
Turkish nuclear plant threatened by Russian sanctions
Most Read News
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington celebrates the Bengali New Year
Fugitive chops off policeman's hand in Ctg
Bangladesh archery team reaches Korea
C-19 and war induced world
Edible oil production should be equivalent to demand
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Ukraine prepares for new Russian Donbas push, says gains made in north
The DC, Dhaka and the office
BAF Chief visits to Turkey
UP member among 3 killed in Dinajpur accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft