Kona’s fashion brand Dazzle Blue expands its business



Dazzle Blue CEO Sharifa Akter Kona

She's planning to expand the branches over the country, says a press release.

Currently, all the dresses of Dazzle Blue are made in a small factory by 40 skilled workers.

Over these 10 long years of creating Dazzle Blue, Kona faced many problems, it is not very easy for women to be an entrepreneur in this country. She could still win and become the CEO of a brand because of her courage, patience, and love for the work.

Nowadays, her brand is a well-known provider of baby collections.

Though her customers are from everywhere now, thanks to the rapid online shopping growth due to the Covid pandemic. Dazzle Blue is now serving online too, gaining thousands of followers.

This recognition helped Kona to get awards from different fashion design contests.

"It's always been my dream to design gorgeous dresses for girls, specifically for toddlers", Sharifa Akter Kona, a successful woman entrepreneur who turned her passion into reality was speaking with joy in her eyes.

Every year hundred thousand dresses regarding baby collections are imported as there are not many local design brands that offer normal dresses, exclusive collections, party frocks, and gowns for little girls.

Kona always wanted to fill this gap in our fashion market. She wanted to become a fashion designer and decorate people with pretty dresses. But this road to follow her dream was much thorny. Although obstacles couldn't win over her latent desire for the mind.

Even after being a full-time housewife, and a mother, she continued her study of fashion design at Shanto-Mariam University. After graduating in 2013, she refused many jobs offers just to work on her underlying dreams.

Kona's husband inspired her to do what her heart desired and teachers helped her with the knowledge and motivation she needs to work in this sector. Her family was always encouraging too, so she took the first step toward her goal by creating Dazzle Blue.

Kona dreams her Dazzle Blue will be able to fill all the fashion needs in Bangladesh and also to get foreign currencies for the sake of our development.













