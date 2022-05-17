

Vegetable seed distributed among fishers at Teknaf

The USAID-funded ECOFISH II activity of WorldFish Bangladesh distributed summer vegetable seeds among 250 fishing households at Uttar Lombori in Teknaf Upazila on Saturday, says a press release.The fisher family received summer vegetable seeds like spinach, Gimakolmi, bottle gourd, okra, ginger and chilli.Shaheed Nasrullah Al Mamun, Research Associate, ECOFISH II, said "we have provided vegetable seeds to supply the family income and nutrition"The livelihood support will also help the fishing family to cope up with the upcoming 65-day marine fishing ban. He added.