OPPO's first foldable smartphone triggers market craze

OPPO's first foldable flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find N, continues to be in the forefront of discussion around new smartphone form factors in the industry.

The device, which has received widespread recognition for its premium build quality and new approach to the foldable smartphone experience, was showcased in the Developer Keynote in a recent session of Google I/O.

In addition, the OPPO Find N is among the first smartphones worldwide to receive the Android 13 beta. OPPO announced recently that a developer preview of the Android 13 beta, based on OPPO's Color OS operating system, is now available to download for Find N users in China. Together with the Find N, the Android 13 beta is also available for global users of the OPPO Find X5 Pro flagship smartphone.

"To OPPO, innovation is more than just incorporating breakthrough technologies, but more about identifying pain points and designing innovative solutions to empower users," said Pete Lau, OPPO Chief Product Officer. "The OPPO Find N represents a cornerstone in OPPO's innovative roadmap to empower users through technological advancement. Working together with Google, we are proud to offer this combination of cutting-edge hardware and an unrivaled software experience to the burgeoning market for smartphones with unique form factors."

The Android 13 beta on the OPPO Find N includes a range of new features that are tailored for the large display to further improve the efficiency for multi-tasking and the overall viewing experience.

Additionally, following the second day of Google I/O on May 12, OPPO and Google engineers will jointly host an Instagram Live session for an in-depth discussion on the future of new smartphone form factors, and how hardware and software can better work together for an improved user experience. Participants will include Jason Cornwell, Director of UX on Android from Google; Gary Chen, Head of OPPO Software Product; and Wenxi Li, OPPO Senior UX Designer.





