

BIAC, Equity Suites to resolve trade dispute thru ADR

The Signing Ceremony was on Monday at the office of BIAC, Dhaka.

Under the MoU, The Parties have agreed to promote institutional ADR in the country and internationally. Pursuant to this, the Parties will promote use of Institutional ADR clause in all commercial contracts, organise joint outreach and advocacy programs, work with different stakeholders, encourage capacity building, etc.

The MoU was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of BIAC, Kaiser A. Chowdhury and the Senior Partner of the Chamber, Khandoker M. S. Kawsar on behalf of their respective organisations. Also, present in the occasion were Mahbuba Rahman, General Manager, Asif S. Bhuiyan, Assistant Counsel and Nuzhat Kamal, Assistant Counsel from BIAC and Barrister S.M. Mushfiqur Rahman, Associate and Maliha Binte Malek, Research Associate of Equity Suites.









