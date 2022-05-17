bKash offers 15pc cashback on 10 Minute School courses

Learners can now avail 15 per cent instant cashback on bKash payment for different courses at popular online education platform, '10 Minute School', says a press release.

Learners will get the cashback in 10 Minute School's courses - 'Ghore Boshe Spoken English', 'IELTS Course by Munzereen Shahid', '24 Ghontay Quran Shikhi', 'Microsoft Excel', 'Ghore Boshe Freelancing,' 'HSC 22 Shesh Muhurter Prostuti Course', 'HSC Short Syllabus 2023 Crash Course' and 'BCS preliminary course'. They can make the payment using payment gateway while a customer can avail the cashback thrice during the campaign period. The offer will be available till May 30, 2022.

To buy services from 10 Minute School, learners need to select the desired course from app or website and click bKash from payment gateway. In next step, they can complete payment by entering number, OTP and PIN.

Since inception, 10 Minute School has become the most enriched and reliable online education platform in the country. Through their website, app and social media, millions of students get access to a wide range of academic, admission and skill development contents every day. Online quiz, video tutorial, model test, infographics and blog make the courses more interactive and attractive.



















