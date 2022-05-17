Afghan money exchangers reopen after strike: brokers

KABUL, May 16: Thousands of money exchangers in Afghanistan ended their strike on Monday, the brokers commission said, a day after they shut their shops to protest a steep hike in licence fees imposed by Taliban authorities.

Afghanistan's formal banking system collapsed when the Taliban swept back to power in August last year, ending two decades of US-led military intervention in the deeply impoverished nation.

Since then money exchangers -- who swap currencies, make informal cash transfers and even give loans -- have played a key role in meeting the financial needs of many of Afghanistan's 38 million citizens mired in humanitarian crisis.

"Today, the money exchange markets across Afghanistan are open," Abdul Rahman Zeerak, spokesman for Afghanistan's Money Exchange Commission, told AFP.

"They (Taliban leaders) requested that we should open the markets and that they will resolve our problems fully." -AFP











