Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Afghan money exchangers reopen after strike: brokers

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

KABUL, May 16: Thousands of money exchangers in Afghanistan ended their strike on Monday, the brokers commission said, a day after they shut their shops to protest a steep hike in licence fees imposed by Taliban authorities.
Afghanistan's formal banking system collapsed when the Taliban swept back to power in August last year, ending two decades of US-led military intervention in the deeply impoverished nation.
Since then money exchangers -- who swap currencies, make informal cash transfers and even give loans -- have played a key role in meeting the financial needs of many of Afghanistan's 38 million citizens mired in humanitarian crisis.
"Today, the money exchange markets across Afghanistan are open," Abdul Rahman Zeerak, spokesman for Afghanistan's Money Exchange Commission, told AFP.
"They (Taliban leaders) requested that we should open the markets and that they will resolve our problems fully."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches HRMS to speed up the process, cut costs
SIBL starts foundation training for Probationary Officers
New high speed patrol boat added to Ctg port fleet
JetBlue launches hostile takeover of Spirit Airlines
Ryanair slashes annual loss as lockdowns lifted
Stocks plunge on selling spree
ILFSL holds its 256th board meeting
Sonali Life gives dividend worth Tk 2cr among new shareholders


Latest News
Foreign trips of state-owned bank officials also banned
Indian court bans Muslim prayer gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found
Sri Lanka runs out of petrol: PM Wickremesinghe
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day tomorrow
French PM resigns
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Luhansk: Governor
Brother, nephews submit statements against ex-CJ Sinha in graft case
Be vigilant against arson in the name of political programs: DMP commissioner
EC to start updating voter list from May 20
Turkish nuclear plant threatened by Russian sanctions
Most Read News
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington celebrates the Bengali New Year
Fugitive chops off policeman's hand in Ctg
Bangladesh archery team reaches Korea
C-19 and war induced world
Edible oil production should be equivalent to demand
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Ukraine prepares for new Russian Donbas push, says gains made in north
The DC, Dhaka and the office
BAF Chief visits to Turkey
UP member among 3 killed in Dinajpur accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft