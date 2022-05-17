Walton to give cashback, free conduct ahead of Eid-ul-Azha



Senior officials pose for a photo at the launching of 'Walton Digital Campaign Season-15 at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday.

Under the new season of the campaign, customers might get sure cashback of up to Tk. 20 lakh or free products worth crores of taka purchasing Walton fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, fan and rice cooker.

The benefits are available at all Walton plaza, showrooms or online platform 'E-plaza' from 16 May 2022 till further notice, says a press release.

Walton is conducting the countrywide digital campaigns to provide faster and best after-sales service for customers through online automation.

The declaration of Digital Campaign Season-15 and lucrative customer benefits were made at a program held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Humayun Kabir, Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Head of Business Intelligent Ariful Ambia, Walton AC's Chief Business Officer Tanvir Rahman, Electrical Appliance CBO Sohel Rana and Kitchen Appliance CBO Mahfuzur Rahman were among others present at the event.

Speakers at the function said that the Digital Registration of the product is being done while customers purchase them from any Walton Plaza, distributor showroom or E-plaza across the country. The customers are notified about the amount of the cashback or free product through SMS to their cell phone numbers they provided.

Authorities said, through Digital Campaign, detailed information including the name of the customer, cell phone number and model number of the purchased product being stored on Walton's server. As a result, customers get swift and best after sales service from Walton service centers across the country even if they lose the warranty card. Various benefits are being provided to ensure customers' spontaneous participation in the campaign.

Customers will get sure cashbacks of up to Tk. 20 lakh or have a chance to get crores of taka worth free products that include Walton brand refrigerator, TV, AC, washing machine, mobile phone, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker, fan, iron, LED bulb, extension socket etc. in the new season of its Digital Campaign declared for upcoming Eid.











