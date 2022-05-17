Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton to give cashback, free conduct ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

Senior officials pose for a photo at the launching of 'Walton Digital Campaign Season-15 at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday.

Senior officials pose for a photo at the launching of 'Walton Digital Campaign Season-15 at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday.

Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton has declared its 'Digital Campaign Season-15' for upcoming Ei-ul-Azha, following huge success in the previous seasons.
Under the new season of the campaign, customers might get sure cashback of up to Tk. 20 lakh or free products worth crores of taka purchasing Walton fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, fan and rice cooker.
The benefits are available at all Walton plaza, showrooms or online platform 'E-plaza' from 16 May 2022 till further notice, says a press release.  
Walton is conducting the countrywide digital campaigns to provide faster and best after-sales service for customers through online automation.
The declaration of Digital Campaign Season-15 and lucrative customer benefits were made at a program held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday.
Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Humayun Kabir, Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Head of Business Intelligent Ariful Ambia, Walton AC's Chief Business Officer Tanvir Rahman, Electrical Appliance CBO Sohel Rana and Kitchen Appliance CBO Mahfuzur Rahman were among others present at the event.
Speakers at the function said that the Digital Registration of the product is being done while customers purchase them from any Walton Plaza, distributor showroom or E-plaza across the country. The customers are notified about the amount of the cashback or free product through SMS to their cell phone numbers they provided.
Authorities said, through Digital Campaign, detailed information including the name of the customer, cell phone number and model number of the purchased product being stored on Walton's server. As a result, customers get swift and best after sales service from Walton service centers across the country even if they lose the warranty card. Various benefits are being provided to ensure customers' spontaneous participation in the campaign.
Customers will get sure cashbacks of up to Tk. 20 lakh or have a chance to get crores of taka worth free products that include Walton brand refrigerator, TV, AC, washing machine, mobile phone, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker, fan, iron, LED bulb, extension socket etc. in the new season of its Digital Campaign declared for upcoming Eid.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches HRMS to speed up the process, cut costs
SIBL starts foundation training for Probationary Officers
New high speed patrol boat added to Ctg port fleet
JetBlue launches hostile takeover of Spirit Airlines
Ryanair slashes annual loss as lockdowns lifted
Stocks plunge on selling spree
ILFSL holds its 256th board meeting
Sonali Life gives dividend worth Tk 2cr among new shareholders


Latest News
Foreign trips of state-owned bank officials also banned
Indian court bans Muslim prayer gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found
Sri Lanka runs out of petrol: PM Wickremesinghe
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day tomorrow
French PM resigns
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Luhansk: Governor
Brother, nephews submit statements against ex-CJ Sinha in graft case
Be vigilant against arson in the name of political programs: DMP commissioner
EC to start updating voter list from May 20
Turkish nuclear plant threatened by Russian sanctions
Most Read News
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington celebrates the Bengali New Year
Fugitive chops off policeman's hand in Ctg
Bangladesh archery team reaches Korea
C-19 and war induced world
Edible oil production should be equivalent to demand
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Ukraine prepares for new Russian Donbas push, says gains made in north
The DC, Dhaka and the office
BAF Chief visits to Turkey
UP member among 3 killed in Dinajpur accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft