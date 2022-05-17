Video
High interest rate spread makes 13 banks spectacular

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Thirteen scheduled banks, including six foreign commercial banks, maintained a high interest rate spread of 4 percentage points or above in March.  Bankers said that the banks held a healthy interest rate spread as most of the entities had access to low-cost funds.
As a result, liquidity situation in the banks was better compared with that in the other banks, the bankers said. A better liquidity situation and low cost of fund allowed the banks to keep a high interest margin, the bankers said.
The banks maintaining high interest rate spread are Standard Chartered Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Shimanto Bank, Woori Bank, BRAC Bank, State Bank of India, The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Pubali Bank, The City Bank, Trust Bank, Citibank NA and NRB Commercial Bank, showed Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.
Standard Chartered Bank maintained the highest interest rate spread of 6.93 percentage points as its overall weighted average deposit rate was 0.45 per cent against its overall weighted average lending rate of 7.38 per cent.
Dutch-Bangla Bank maintained the second highest spread at 5.82 percentage points as its weighted average lending rate was 7.49 per cent.
Shimanto Bank maintained the third highest spread of 5.44 percentage points based on its weighted average deposit rate cost of 3.46 per cent against its weighted average lending rate of 8.9 per cent.
Apart from the Standard Chartered Bank, five other foreign banks which maintained 4 percentage points or above interest rate spread are State Bank of India, Citibank NA, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Woori Bank, and The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation.
Woori Bank maintained interest rate spread of 5.32 percentage points, BRAC Bank 4.93 percentage points, State Bank of India 4.73 percentage points, The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation 4.62 percentage points, Commercial Bank of Ceylon 4.44 percentage points, Pubali Bank 4.33 percentage points, The City Bank 4.3 percentage points, Trust Bank 4.19 percentage points, Citibank NA 4.16 percentage points and NRB Commercial Bank 4.14 percentage points.
But 12 other banks were maintaining significantly low interest rate spread of 2 percentage points or less compared with the industry average of 3.1 percentage points.
The banks are Padma Bank, ICB Islamic Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, BASIC Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank, National Bank, Janata Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Southeast Bank and Habib Bank.
Of the 12 banks, the interest rate spread of five banks turned negative mainly due to high non-performing loans-induced provisioning costs.
The five banks are Padma Bank, ICB Islamic Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, BASIC Bank and Bangladesh Commerce Bank. A negative interest rate spread of a bank also means that the bank is incurring losses in its core business, the bankers said.
The Padma Bank's, formerly known as Farmers Bank, overall interest rate spread was the worst, negative 3.86 percentage points, as its weighted average deposit rate was 7.43 per cent, much higher than its weighted average lending rate of 3.57 per cent.
The negative interest rate spread of ICB Islamic Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, BASIC Bank and Bangladesh Commerce Bank was 1.98 per cent, 1.96 per cent, 1.66 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively.
Bangladesh Development Bank maintained interest rate spread of 0.36 percentage points, National Bank 0.45 percentage points, Janata Bank 1.36 percentage points, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank 1.44 percentage points, Bangladesh Krishi Bank 1.75 percentage points, Southeast Bank 1.91 percentage points and Habib Bank 1.95 percentage points.


