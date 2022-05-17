Video
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022
Exporters make far reaching budgetary proposals

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Exporters Association of Bangladesh (EAB) in a statement has made several fiscal recommendations for the forthcoming budget of 2022-23 for basic export industries such as garments, leather, knitwear, bicycles, frozen food and the like asking the government to seriously take them into considerations.
These include tax at source for these industries must be finally fixed at 0.50 percent and their corporate tax at 12 percent and for green factories at 10 percent must be maintained for the next five years. Income tax must not be deducted from exporters' retention quota against spending for export promotion.
Income deduction on cash support against spending for export must be maintained at zero level and import of industrial thermostat de-humidifier machine must be tax free.
Tax free import of fire extinguisher machine for export oriented industries must be allowed for more than once if necessary which is now allowed only for once. They said it is justified in the present situation.
Import of spare parts for existing machineries in export oriented industries must be tax free similar to tax free facilities enjoyed for import of main machineries.
The EAB has also demanded to keep VAT free all materials and services procured from local sources and import tax must be maintained at zero level for industrial packing system.
The association has also demanded among others keeping the import of chemicals at zero tax and VAT for use in Affluent Treatment Plant for export industries.
It has also made recommendations for meat production and processing.  It has demanded keeping tax free meat seasoning materials, Vacuum machine, spare parts, sausage casing and refrigeration equipment.  
The Association has expected that the new budget will be realistic to reflect the post covid-19 socio-economic reality and focused on achieving midterm and long term development visions.
Especially the Ukraine war and rise in value of dollar have made all products at least 30 percent costlier and it is spelling out negative impact on all export and imports. Garment exports are facing big challenge. In the light of this situation EAB has urged the government to take their tax recommendations seriously.






« PreviousNext »

