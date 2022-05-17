Video
Rooppur N Plant Unit 1 outer containment dome to be set up in Oct

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Special Correspondent

The works on pre-assembly outer containment dome of unit-1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is scheduled for installation in October next, is going on in full swing.
"Installation of the outer containment dome is the final stage of civil works in construction of the power unit. It opens up a possibility for construction of structures and equipment of the passive heat removal systems and marks an important step for the beginning of physical start-up", said Alexey Deriy, Vice President of ASE and Project Director for Rooppur NPP Construction.
The outer containment dome consists of two parts: lower and upper one, which were dubbed as the Skirt and the Headpiece by construction workers. The lower part consists of 12 individual segments, the total weight of each being 18 tons including reinforcements, while the dome part consists of 17 of such segments. The entire dome will be completely assembled on the ground, followed by installation of its lower part at an elevation of +48.880 m. After its alignment and fixing, the upper part will be installed at an elevation of 57.140 m. Upon completion of installation of both the parts, the outer containment dome will be concreted, the release said.
Assembly and subsequent erection and concreting works are being performed by specialists of Trest RosSEM, a subsidiary of Rosatom Engineering Division of Russia.
The stage of outer containment dome preparation, assembly, installation and concreting is one of the longest in the construction of a power unit and amounts to 1,151 days. In order to reduce completion of this stage, RPS project (Optimization of 10UJA outer containment dome structures erection from elevation +16.450 to elevation +64.500 at Rooppur NPP) has been undertaken. The targeted duration of works under the project will be reduced to 584 days only, release added.


