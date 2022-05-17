Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TCB postpones OMS to meet demand of poor holding special cards

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

The government has postponed the open market sales (OMS) of groceries to the poor at subsidised prices through its trading arm under the so-called truck sale scheme.
The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh on Sunday night said it will sell cooking oil, lentil and sugar to 10 million families who have special cards for orderly distribution of the products in June.
It took the decision also to ensure that those really in need of the products get those, according to a notice.
The distribution of the cards among the beneficiaries is ongoing in Dhaka and Barishal.
The TCB said in a notice last week its dealers would begin selling soybean oil on trucks at up to 300 places across the country for 13 days from May 16. The price was kept unchanged at Tk 110 per litre amid a shortage a price hike. The TCB said it would also sell sugar at Tk 55 per kg, lentil at Tk 65 and gram at Tk 50 per kg.
Soybean oil was Tk 160 per litre in the retail market when TCB was selling the product at the unchanged rate last month before Eid-ul-Fitr. Now the new price has been set at Tk 198 per litre.
Businesses, sensing the price hike amid the Ukraine-Russia war, started stashing away cooking oil before Eid, creating a shortage during the festival. They intended to sell the products now after the price hike.
Authorities fined businesses for stashing away hundreds of thousands of litres of cooking oil in the past few days in a nationwide crackdown on illegal hoarding.
The so-called truck sale scheme drew flak after people from low-income families suffered in long queues amid a hike in prices during the coronavirus pandemic. Prices have soared further due to the Ukraine war.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches HRMS to speed up the process, cut costs
SIBL starts foundation training for Probationary Officers
New high speed patrol boat added to Ctg port fleet
JetBlue launches hostile takeover of Spirit Airlines
Ryanair slashes annual loss as lockdowns lifted
Stocks plunge on selling spree
ILFSL holds its 256th board meeting
Sonali Life gives dividend worth Tk 2cr among new shareholders


Latest News
Foreign trips of state-owned bank officials also banned
Indian court bans Muslim prayer gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found
Sri Lanka runs out of petrol: PM Wickremesinghe
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day tomorrow
French PM resigns
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Luhansk: Governor
Brother, nephews submit statements against ex-CJ Sinha in graft case
Be vigilant against arson in the name of political programs: DMP commissioner
EC to start updating voter list from May 20
Turkish nuclear plant threatened by Russian sanctions
Most Read News
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington celebrates the Bengali New Year
Fugitive chops off policeman's hand in Ctg
Bangladesh archery team reaches Korea
C-19 and war induced world
Edible oil production should be equivalent to demand
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Ukraine prepares for new Russian Donbas push, says gains made in north
The DC, Dhaka and the office
BAF Chief visits to Turkey
UP member among 3 killed in Dinajpur accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft