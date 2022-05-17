WB’s subsidiary MIGA intends to be guarantor of big loans

Planning Minister MA Mannan said a Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) -- a subsidiary organization of the World Bank's (WB) has expressed its interest to be guarantor of big loans to Bangladesh's private sector.

Junaid Kamal Ahmed, Vice President of the MIGA told this on Monday after a meeting with Planning Minister MA Mannan at the Planning Commission in the city's Sher-e-Bangla.

Currently about 10 percent of the investment in Bangladesh's power sector is through the WB Group's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA). This multilateral investment guarantee company is the guarantor of big loans worldwide.

Once MIGA becomes a guarantor, the private sector will not be dependent on government to be guarantor and it then could rely on MIGA.

Junaid Kamal Ahmed said that it is the MIGA's responsibility of seeing about money outsourcing and extend more facilities including making lower interests.

MIGA will be responsible for increasing investment in the water and infrastructure sectors in the country. Bangladesh is going from low income to low-middle income status. MIGA will be able to work in Bangladesh in the coming days and has already become guarantor of 10 percent investment in the power sector. Earlier the government used to extend guarantee, now Miga will take this responsibility.

He also said he would take care to increase investment in the country with the guarantee of MIGA. Bangladesh is the fastest growing economy in South Asia.

"We will come forward for the development of Bangladesh with a partnership. We are currently giving guarantee of investment in electricity and fertilizer. Now we will bring more investment in infrastructure sector, water, rail and roads, he said.

"We will bring in foreign direct investment in the economic zone", he said.

The planning minister said, "Junaid Kamal Ahmed is the child of our soil. He is vice president of a large organization like the World Bank. He had a meeting with me about his team MIGA will bring loans to Bangladesh at its own risk. It is interested to be a guarantor of investment in private sector, water development, railways, electricity and in economic zones."

The government does not have to give any guarantee separately, but they will bring big investment. This will increase foreign investment in the private sector.

He said there are many western lenders who have no idea about Bangladesh. MIGA will make them more aware about Bangladesh.











