Probe body gives dismissed TTE clean chit

The probe committee, formed on the dismissal of Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) Shafiqul Islam, who fined three relatives of the railway minister for travelling without tickets, on Monday submitted its report. The report says TTE Shafiqul is completely innocent.

The three-member committee submitted the probe report on Monday around 11:30am and Pakshi Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shahidul Islam received it. Pakshi Divisional Railway Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) Sajedul Islam, convener of the probe committee, submitted the report. DRM Shahidul Islam officially confirmed the information to reporters.

TTE Shafiqul Islam, who works at Bangladesh Railway's Pakshi Division, was suspended on May 6, a day after he fined three individuals for travelling in an air conditioned coach without tickets claiming that they were relatives of the railway minister.