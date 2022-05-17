Video
Don’t accept low quality rice, paddy in public godowns, Minister to food officials  

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Monday warned the Directorate General (DG) Food officials of no compromise with the procurement of low quality rice and paddy in the public godowns.
"The DG Food officials involved with the internal procurement of Boro paddy and rice must have to remain alert, so that sub-standard, broken and discoloured rice cannot enter in the godowns. There will be no compromise with the mistakes. No one, who is found guilty for buying low standard rice, would be spared," he told media while visiting the Tahirpur Local Storage Depot (LSD) of Sunamganj Monday.
Local lawmaker from ruling party Moazzem Hossain, local Upazila Chairman Karuna Sindhu Chowdhury Babul, Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum, directors of DG Food Raihanul Kabir and Jamal Hossain, Sylhet Regional Controller of Food Md Main Uddin and Sunamganj District Controller of Food Nakib Saad, Md Saiful Islam were also with the Minister.
Giving instruction to succeed the ongoing Boro procurement drive, the Minister said that the government usually buys a major share of the Haor's rice production during the procurement drive. This year, crops of some areas of Haor damaged due to the flash floods hits in April. Despite the damages, the drive in the Haor area needs to be successful, so that the farmers can get price of their hard-growing crops, he asked. He also instructed the DG Food officials to behave properly with the farmers intending to supply paddy and rice in the public warehouses.
He also reiterated that there will be no problem for ensuring supply of wheat and Atta, despite the unofficial wheat export ban of the Indian authority. He hoped that India will continue exporting wheat under the government to government mechanism. Later, the minister visited the procurement drive in the Mallikpur LSD of the same district and gave necessary directives to the DG Food officials.


