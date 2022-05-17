DGDA bans 8 items in drug production

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) of Bangladesh has cancelled the registration of eight items used in human and veterinary medicine. Institutions licensed to produce these drugs have been instructed to cancel the registration of drugs.

This information has been provided by a notification signed by Major General Md Yusuf, the Director General of DGDA, on Monday.

The decision to cancel the registration of these drugs has taken at the 253rd meeting of the Drug Control Committee. In this situation, instructions have been issued to cancel the registration of the mentioned drugs.

Among the terms used in the treatment of human beings:

Rabeprazol sodium intricately coated pellets, Bromelain 50 mg + T1 mg tablets, Bromelain USP 50 mg + Trypsin BP 1 mg, Astaxanthin INN 2 mg, Astaxanthin INN 4 mg.











