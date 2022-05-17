37 Covid cases, no death in 24hrs

The country recorded 37 new Covid cases in 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday which took the total caseload to 1,953,049.

With no new Covid death reported during the period for the 26th consecutive day, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

Besides, 220 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,889,639 and overall recovery rate at 97.27 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 0.77 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.90 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 4,790 samples.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.











