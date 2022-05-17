Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Putin says Russia will respond if NATO bolsters Sweden, Finland militarily

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

LONDON, May 16: President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Monday that Russia would respond if NATO began to bolster the military infrastructure of Sweden and Finland which have both decided to join the U.S. military alliance after the invasion of Ukraine.
Putin, Russia's paramount leader since the last day of 1999, has repeatedly cited the post-Soviet enlargement of the NATO alliance eastwards towards Russia's borders as a reason for the conflict of Ukraine.
Speaking to the leaders of a Russian-dominated military alliance of former Soviet states, Putin said the enlargement of NATO was being used by the United States in an "aggressive" way to aggravate an already difficult global security situation.
Russia, Putin said, had no problem with Finland or Sweden, so there was no direct threat from NATO enlargement which included those countries.
"But the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory would certainly provoke our response," Putin told the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
"What that (response) will be - we will see what threats are created for us," Putin said at the Grand Kremlin Palace. "Problems are being created for no reason at all. We shall react accordingly."
Russia has given few specific clues about what it will do in response to the Nordic enlargement of NATO, the biggest strategic consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to date.
One of Putin's closest allies, former President Dmitry Medvedev, said last month that Russia could deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad if Finland and Sweden joined NATO.
NATO, founded in 1949 to provide European security against the Soviet Union, ultimately outguns Russia in almost every military measure apart from nuclear weapons, though the backbone of the alliance's military power is the United States - whose forces are mostly deployed far from Europe.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Probe body gives dismissed TTE clean chit
Don’t accept low quality rice, paddy in public godowns, Minister to food officials  
DGDA bans 8 items in drug production
37 Covid cases, no death in 24hrs
Putin says Russia will respond if NATO bolsters Sweden, Finland militarily
Spanish Prez lauds BD’s socio-economic development
Agitated people in Kamrangirchar held demonstrations in front of the Square Rony Market
CPA plans to raise container handling capacity of Ctg Port


Latest News
Foreign trips of state-owned bank officials also banned
Indian court bans Muslim prayer gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found
Sri Lanka runs out of petrol: PM Wickremesinghe
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day tomorrow
French PM resigns
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Luhansk: Governor
Brother, nephews submit statements against ex-CJ Sinha in graft case
Be vigilant against arson in the name of political programs: DMP commissioner
EC to start updating voter list from May 20
Turkish nuclear plant threatened by Russian sanctions
Most Read News
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington celebrates the Bengali New Year
Fugitive chops off policeman's hand in Ctg
Bangladesh archery team reaches Korea
C-19 and war induced world
Edible oil production should be equivalent to demand
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Ukraine prepares for new Russian Donbas push, says gains made in north
The DC, Dhaka and the office
BAF Chief visits to Turkey
UP member among 3 killed in Dinajpur accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft