Spanish Prez lauds BD’s socio-economic development

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez has praised Bangladesh's socio-economic development achieved under the far-sighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Spain diplomatic relations, the Spanish President also appreciated Bangladesh's responsible, active and visible role in the regional and international arena including the United Nations.

He said Spanish entrepreneurs and investors are showing increasing interest in expanding their presence in Bangladesh.

The Spanish President said the bilateral relations between the two countries have been strengthened and expanded while Spain is currently the fourth largest export destination for Bangladesh, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Madrid.

He appreciated Bangladesh's unwavering support and commitment to the multilateral world policy enshrined in the joint declaration "Together for a Reinforced Multilateralism" adopted in Madrid in 2020 on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the United Nations.











