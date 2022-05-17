Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Spanish Prez lauds BD’s socio-economic development

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Diplomatic Correspondent

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez has praised Bangladesh's socio-economic development achieved under the far-sighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
In a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Spain diplomatic relations, the Spanish President also appreciated Bangladesh's responsible, active and visible role in the regional and international arena including the United Nations.
He said Spanish entrepreneurs and investors are showing increasing interest in expanding their presence in Bangladesh.
The Spanish President said the bilateral relations between the two countries have been strengthened and expanded while Spain is currently the fourth largest export destination for Bangladesh, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Madrid.
He appreciated Bangladesh's unwavering support and commitment to the multilateral world policy enshrined in the joint declaration "Together for a Reinforced Multilateralism" adopted in Madrid in 2020 on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the United Nations.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Probe body gives dismissed TTE clean chit
Don’t accept low quality rice, paddy in public godowns, Minister to food officials  
DGDA bans 8 items in drug production
37 Covid cases, no death in 24hrs
Putin says Russia will respond if NATO bolsters Sweden, Finland militarily
Spanish Prez lauds BD’s socio-economic development
Agitated people in Kamrangirchar held demonstrations in front of the Square Rony Market
CPA plans to raise container handling capacity of Ctg Port


Latest News
Foreign trips of state-owned bank officials also banned
Indian court bans Muslim prayer gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found
Sri Lanka runs out of petrol: PM Wickremesinghe
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day tomorrow
French PM resigns
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Luhansk: Governor
Brother, nephews submit statements against ex-CJ Sinha in graft case
Be vigilant against arson in the name of political programs: DMP commissioner
EC to start updating voter list from May 20
Turkish nuclear plant threatened by Russian sanctions
Most Read News
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington celebrates the Bengali New Year
Fugitive chops off policeman's hand in Ctg
Bangladesh archery team reaches Korea
C-19 and war induced world
Edible oil production should be equivalent to demand
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Ukraine prepares for new Russian Donbas push, says gains made in north
The DC, Dhaka and the office
BAF Chief visits to Turkey
UP member among 3 killed in Dinajpur accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft