One sent to jail for question paper leak

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday sent office assistant Md Sumon Jomadder of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) to jail for alleged job question paper leak.
Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib passed the order after hearing on bail petition.
A team of Detective Police arrested him from Lalbagh area following the arrest of an examinee from the capital's Eden College centre on Friday.
According to the first information report (FIR), the invigilator of Room-2237 at Eden Mohila College found Sumon answering the MCQ questions by copying information written behind the admit card.
After the centre's invigilator and police questioned him, Sumon said he got the answers in WhatsApp with help from Saiful from Patuakhali, Khokon from Tangail and four to five others.
A case was filed with Lalbagh Police Station.


