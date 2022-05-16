Video
33 new Covid cases detected

Death tally remains at 29,127

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded no Covid-19 deaths for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally remained at 29,127. Some 33 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,953,012.  
Besides, 269 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,889,419 and overall recovery rate at 97.26 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  0.86 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.90 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 3,818 samples.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



