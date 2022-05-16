Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Man commits suicide in Madaripur

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, May, 15:  Authorities have found the body of a man, tasked with looking after food storage in Madaripur Upazila, hanging from the ceiling in his own office.
Madaripur police OC Kamrul Islam Mia said the body was discovered around 9:00am on Sunday at Charmurgia Food Warehouse in the Nayachar area.
The dead, identified as Kamrul Islam, was the In-Charge of the storage. He is the son of Nurul Islam Khalasi of Khalasipara village of Gosairhat Upazila in Shariatpur.
The employees of the office found the body hanging in front of a bathroom and contacted the police, who took it down and sent it to the hospital for autopsy.
The police officer said Kamrul joined the office in March and left a suicide note, mentioning his ailment and that no one is responsible for his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
33 new Covid cases detected
Two held for selling sensitive networking equipment in city
Man commits suicide in Madaripur
Oblivious of the danger of fatal accidents a group of teenagers
Early warning service stressed to address extreme weather
Issuing threats won’t bring BNP to power: Abdur Razzaque
Buddha Purnima celebrated
Ctg Water-logging removal project, deadline extended till June 2023


Latest News
Mbappe wins league's best player award for 3rd time
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft