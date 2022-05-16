Man commits suicide in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, May, 15: Authorities have found the body of a man, tasked with looking after food storage in Madaripur Upazila, hanging from the ceiling in his own office.

Madaripur police OC Kamrul Islam Mia said the body was discovered around 9:00am on Sunday at Charmurgia Food Warehouse in the Nayachar area.

The dead, identified as Kamrul Islam, was the In-Charge of the storage. He is the son of Nurul Islam Khalasi of Khalasipara village of Gosairhat Upazila in Shariatpur.

The employees of the office found the body hanging in front of a bathroom and contacted the police, who took it down and sent it to the hospital for autopsy.

The police officer said Kamrul joined the office in March and left a suicide note, mentioning his ailment and that no one is responsible for his death.











