Early warning service stressed to address extreme weather

An early warning service for extreme weather should be available for wider use, says Resurgence, a London-based consultancy, to protect the most vulnerable from hydro meteorological hazards such as tropical cyclones, flash floods and coastal storm surges.

Globally, a third of the world's population is not covered by weather warning systems that the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says is key to saving lives and property. The organisation is looking to solve this problem in five years - an effort that requires an estimated US$1.5 billion in investments.

"National meteorological and hydrological services and national disaster management organisations are encouraged to collaborate with the private sector to ensure those stakeholders and the communities in Asia Pacific take appropriate action in the face of extreme weather events and other hazards," said Ben Churchill, head of the regional office for Asia and the Southwest Pacific at WMO. He was speaking at the Asia Climate Forum, a recent trade conference in Singapore.

Weather and disaster monitoring services, once predominantly the responsibility of national meteorological offices, is now a booming global industry, growing from US$2.1 billion in 2016 to an expected US$4 billion in 2025.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead this growth, due to its rapid economic and urban development. Moreover, the region, already the most disaster-prone part of the world, is also set to be hit hard by climate change - millions of people live in areas at risk of inundation from rising seas and stronger storms.

Weather and flood defence systems are lacking in some Asia Pacific countries. Many areas in the region currently face difficulties in reporting regular readings from land-based weather stations, which the WMO uses for global weather forecasting. Where they exist, the resolution and timeliness of data may be poor, and nowhere near what the latest technologies can offer. The problem is especially severe in the Pacific island states.

The private sector thinks it has some answers to this climate problem.

"We don't often think about climate change as an opportunity. Undoubtedly, it is an opportunity we all wish we could have lived without," said Jim Anderson, chair of the Association of Hydro-Meteorological Equipment Industry. "The creativity of the private sector and its initiative for change is something that can be harnessed more. We should leverage this dynamic of action and innovation as we work to address climate change," said Anderson.









