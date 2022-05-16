Issuing threats won’t bring BNP to power: Abdur Razzaque

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque on Sunday said that BNP will not be able to come to power by running the party with remote control.

He said, "Tarique Rahman, who will run the BNP in the absence of Khaleda Zia, is sitting in London enjoying himself and running the party by remote control."

"They will not be able to come to power by running the party with remote control and making threats. If they want to come to power, they have to go to people and understand people's sorrow being a partner of them," he added.

The agriculture minister said these while talking to reporters after visiting soybean, maize and sunflower fields at Charjabbar and BADC farms in Noakhali's Subarnachar upazila and exchanging views with farmers.

While asked, whether the price of rice would go up as a result of suspension of wheat exports of India and loss of Boro paddy, the minister said, "Boro has been cultivated in 90,000 hectares more than the target this year. The damage caused in haor for hostile weather is small. We will get the expected yield in Boro. Rice prices do not seem to be affected."

He also said, "Millers are buying more paddies because of the Ukraine-Russia war on the one hand and India suspended wheat exports on the other. Therefore, the price of rice is not declining even in the full season."











