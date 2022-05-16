Ctg Water-logging removal project, deadline extended till June 2023

CHATTOGRAM, May 15: The deadline for completion of the Water-logging removal project taken by the Water Development Board (WDB) at Taka 1620 crore in the port city Chattogram has been extended till June 2023 next.

The construction works of the project had started in October last year after a long time.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Colonel Kabirul Islam said, at least 20 per cent of the works have so far been completed.

But it was scheduled to be completed by June this year. So, WDB appealed to the Ministry for extension of the deadline which was extended for one year to June next year.

The implementation of the project has been delayed following a dispute with Chattogram Port Authority (CPA). Currently it has been resolved. There is no hurdle for implementation of the project now.

Under the project, construction of 19- km long flood wall from No 15 Ghat of the port at Patenga to the estuary of the Halda river which is situated within the jurisdiction of CPA, construction of 23 regulators and installation of 69 pumps.

All these works remained within the CPA jurisdiction. So, CPA lodged complaints to the WDB.

The project was scheduled to be completed by June next. But it is quite impossible to complete it within the stipulated time. So, WDB extended deadline till June 2023 next.

The Water Development Board (WDB) has taken up the project at Taka 1620 crore to remove water-logging from the port city. The project was approved in the ECNEC meeting held on February 27 in 2019.

Under the project, a total of 23 regulators and 69 Pumps will be installed. Of them, 16 regulators will be constructed on the bank of the Karnaphuli River and the rest 7 will be installed in Halda river. Besides, 2.7 kilometre long retaining wall from Naval Academy to 15 Number Ghat will be constructed outside the CPA jurisdiction. The 4.4- km- long flood wall from Banglabazar to Shah Amanat Bridge and 6.5 km long from Kalurghat Bridge to Katakhal under the jurisdiction of CPA will be constructed.

Besides, the works of three more projects under Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) including "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water- logging of Chattogram" worth Tk 5,616 crore; and the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) project of Taka 1362 crore are going on to remove the port city from the curse water-logging.















