Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:26 AM
TCB’s Open Market Sales from today

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Staff Correspondent

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a state-owned agency, will start selling essential products like edible oil and lentil through its open market sales programme (OMS) from Monday.
This activity will initially continue till May 30 this year. It will sell soybean oil, lentils, sugar and gram.
According to TCB officials, in the context of rising prices of daily commodities including edible oil and flour in the country, the initiative of beginning the open market sale programme was taken with the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
It would lessen the sufferings of country's poor and extremely poor people.
While talking to media on Sunday, TCB Chairman Ariful Hasan confirmed that the programme would be carried out in 300 trucks at district and upazila levels along with the cities including Dhaka and Chattogram.
He said soybean oil, lentils and sugar would be sold this time. However, some unsold gram, which could not be sold during Ramadan, would also be given. So, the dealers were already given allocation of gram.
The TCB Chairman said that these products will be sold at the previous price. According to him, soybean oil will be sold at Tk 110 per liter, lentils at Tk 65 per kg, sugar at Tk 55 and gram at Tk 50 per kg.
According to TCB, TCB has started selling products at low prices for the low-income people. This activity was started every month of the current financial year. However, TCB had stopped selling its products from April 24 before Eid.
According to TCB officials, a buyer can buy a maximum of 2 liters of soybean oil, 2 kg of sugar, and 2 kg of lentil pulses from a TCB truck.
The TCB Chairman said that TCB products would also be delivered to one crore families across the country through the card from next June under the PM's direction. That preparation is also going on.


