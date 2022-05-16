Video
Five killed, dozens injured in road accidents

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed and dozens were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Rajshahi on Sunday.
A woman was killed and her son was injured after a truck hit them in Kamarpara bus stand area under Turag thana of the capital on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Ambia Begum, 46, wife of Shamsuddin of Goalvaor village under Matlab Police Station in Chandpur district.  Her son, Mohiuddin, 15, is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Inspector Bachchu Miah, the Camp-In-Charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), confirmed the incident.
He said the accident took place in Kamarpara bus stand area around 6:30am as a truck hit them from behind while they were crossing the road, leaving them critically injured. Both were rushed to the DMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared Ambia dead.
The driver along with his truck fled the spot. The body of the deceased was kept at DMCH morgue for postmortem.
Our Rajshahi correspondent added that four persons were killed in a road accident at Naohata area under Paba upazila in Rajshahi district on Sunday morning.
The deceased were Abdul Mannan, 48, a resident of Belaldah village under Manda upazila of Naogaon district, Akter Hossain, 35, his wife Bithi, 33, and daughter Mariyam Jannat, 4, residents of Chandipur village under Niamatpur upazila of the district.
Police said two motorcycles collided head-on in front of Aman Cold Store at Naohata area around 10:00am, the riders of the motorcycles fell down on road. Meanwhile a soil-laden tractor hit them, leaving a motorcycle rider Abdul Mannan dead on the spot and three others seriously injured. Later, locals rescued them and rushed to hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Akter Hossain, his wife Bithi and daughter Mariyam dead. Paba Police Station OC Farid Hossain confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

