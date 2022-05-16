Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Lewandowski confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

Lewandowski confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer

Lewandowski confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer

BERLIN, MAY 15: Robert Lewandowski confirmed Saturday that he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer amid reports Barcelona are ready to offer the 33-year-old star striker a three-year contract.
Lewandowki banged in his 35th league goal this campaign in a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg on the last weekend of the Bundesliga season, then dropped a bombshell.
"It could well be my last game for Bayern. I can't say 100 percent, but it could be. We have to find the best solution for the club and me," he told streaming service Viaplay.
Lewandowski confirmed to Sky that he has told Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic he will not extend his contract, which expires in 2023 and "that when an offer comes, we have to think about it".
"I have a year left, but we have to find the best solution for both sides," the Polish striker added.
The back-to-back winner of FIFA's best male player award has won every title available since joining Bayern in 2014, including eight Bundesliga trophies for a total of ten having won two with ex-club Dortmund. He also lifted the Champions League in 2020.
In Wolfsburg, Lewandowski scored a crisp header from a Thomas Mueller after defender Josip Stanisic gave Bayern an early lead.
Wolfsburg clawed their way back as Danish forward Jonas Wind scored, then veteran striker Max Kruse levelled for the hosts.
Elswhere, Erling Haaland signed off his final appearance for second-placed Borussia Dortmund in a 2-1 home win over Hertha Berlin.
The Norwegian star is set to complete a long-awaited move to Manchester City for next season.
Haaland equalised from the penalty spot in the second half to cancel out Ishak Belfodil's early goal for Hertha at Signal Iduna Park.
Dortmund's 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko came off the bench and grabbed the winner, just seconds after replacing Axel Witsel.
Haaland applauded home fans after the final whistle while Dortmund also said goodbye to sports director Michael Zorc.
The defeat pushed Hertha into 16th, which means a two-legged relegation play-off against the team which finishes third in the second division, currently Hamburg.
"The boys are totally exhausted and worked up," said Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic's 1,000th career win sets up Roland Garros replay in Rome final
Lewandowski confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer
Tsitsipas beats Zverev to reach Rome final
Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory
Guardiola slams former United stars over Man City criticism
Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
A memoir on Mohammedan and Abahani rivalries
BFF celebrate AFC Grassroots Football Day


Latest News
Mbappe wins league's best player award for 3rd time
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft