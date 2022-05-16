Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Guardiola slams former United stars over Man City criticism

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

LONDON, MAY 15: Pep Guardiola has hit back at former Manchester United stars Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov for criticising the character of his Manchester City side after their painful Champions League exit.
Guardiola was infuriated by comments from the two players after City's defeat over two legs against Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the competition.
City conceded twice in the final minutes and eventually lost 6-5 on aggregate after the tie went to extra-time.
Evra said Guardiola's side lacked personality and leaders, while Berbatov questioned their concentration and focus.
City have responded in devastating fashion by scoring 10 goals in two games to move to the brink of a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.
Guardiola, who was also frustrated by recent criticism from former Real Madrid midfielder Clarence Seedorf, was scathing in his response to the doubters.
For ammunition the City boss referred to his Barcelona team, which outplayed United in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals.
Both Evra and Berbatov featured for United in 2009, while Evra was in the side that lost again two years later.
"Special former players like Berbatov, Seedorf and Evra, and these types of people, weren't there," Guardiola said on Friday.
"I've played against them, and I didn't see this kind of personality when we destroyed United in the Champions League final.
"You cannot have personality because you concede two goals in one minute after you have had chances to score?
"Sometimes, football is like this and it just happens. We cannot control many things but when you always arrive in the last stages for four or five years, this is incredible.
"We have incredible personality. I'm sorry but I completely disagree. Personality is what we have done in the last five years, every three days, in all competitions."
Guardiola's men can silence their critics by retaining the Premier League title over the coming week.
City need four points from their last two games, at West Ham on Sunday and at home to Aston Villa on May 22, to be certain of pipping Liverpool to the trophy.
Guardiola said his side have no margin for error because he believes Liverpool will win their final two matches.
"Everybody knows with winning at West Ham and it will be almost done, with the goal difference and many things," he said. "It's absolutely a final."
Guardiola hopes injured trio Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho and Nathan Ake can feature against West Ham.
"They are in treatment for these two days and we will see," said Guardiola, whose defence has been severely weakened by injuries to Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic's 1,000th career win sets up Roland Garros replay in Rome final
Lewandowski confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer
Tsitsipas beats Zverev to reach Rome final
Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory
Guardiola slams former United stars over Man City criticism
Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
A memoir on Mohammedan and Abahani rivalries
BFF celebrate AFC Grassroots Football Day


Latest News
Mbappe wins league's best player award for 3rd time
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft