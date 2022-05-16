Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

SYDNEY, MAY 15: Australian cricket was reeling Sunday after swashbuckling former all-rounder Andrew Symonds was killed in a car crash -- another tragic blow after the recent deaths of fellow greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.
The 46-year-old, who played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals from 1998 to 2009, was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night.
Police said emergency services attempted to revive him, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled.
Pictures published by the Brisbane Courier-Mail showed a vehicle on its roof and skid marks on the road.
"We are still in shock -- I'm just thinking of the two kids," his tearful wife Laura told the newspaper, referring to their young children.
"He was the most laid-back person. Nothing stressed him out."
Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson said the sport had lost "another of its very best".
"Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history," he added.
"He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends."
Symonds' fatal crash comes just months after the deaths of fellow Australian greats Warne and Marsh, who both died unexpectedly from heart attacks.
"Unfortunately I've been here too often this year under these circumstances. I actually can't quite believe it, to be honest," former Australia captain Mark Taylor told Channel Nine. "Another tragic day for cricket."
The larger-than-life Symonds was hugely popular, not only for his hard-hitting approach to the game but also for his easy-going personality.
He was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen, bowling both off-spin and medium pace, while playing many match-winning hands with his explosive middle-order batting.
Symonds was also a top-rate fielder and was a key part of Australia's back-to-back 50-over World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007.
Domestically, he played for Queensland for 17 seasons, while appearing for Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey in the English County Championship and for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic's 1,000th career win sets up Roland Garros replay in Rome final
Lewandowski confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer
Tsitsipas beats Zverev to reach Rome final
Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory
Guardiola slams former United stars over Man City criticism
Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
A memoir on Mohammedan and Abahani rivalries
BFF celebrate AFC Grassroots Football Day


Latest News
Mbappe wins league's best player award for 3rd time
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft