Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:25 AM
A memoir on Mohammedan and Abahani rivalries

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Mahtab Uddin

'Rupkathar Mohammedan-Abahani', a memoir on the rivalries between the country's most dignified football clubs Mohammedan and Abahani has made hype among the fans of local football. This book proves and talks about the love and admiration of the local football aficionados have for Bangladesh football and clubs.
T Islam Tarique who is the compiler and publisher of the book is also known as the organiser of MohaPagal, a prominent fan base of Mohammedan Sporting Club. The football devotee along with other Mohammedan supporters had witnessed hundreds of football matches from the galleries during the golden era of local football.
The much talked about the book is on the whole a compilation of reminiscences of former booters, sports journalists, writers, club officials, organisers and fans of the golden past of Mohammedan and Abahani rivalries.
The book packed with articles and snapshots not only illustrates the atmosphere but also takes back to the time and helps to feel the spirits and thrill among the fans, footballers and organisers of the time. The preparations, tensions and enthusiasms caused in consequence of the matches between the two top clubs of Dhaka football, usually called Dhaka Derby, are nicely outlined on the pages. A total of 108 articles including 35 from senior journalists enriched the publication. The results, name of the scorers, booters and coaches are also included to make it a perfect record as well.
Almost five hundred Snapshots provided from the collection by senior photojournalist Nazmul Amin Kiron had taken the book to a different level.
Once, the booters in the traditional black and white outfits had stayed unbeaten for 77 consecutive matches while the athletes with the hockey stick in the same jerseys had the record of staying unbeaten for 100 matches. Everyone in the town knew the name of the players, their favourite positions and their styles. The players were instantly recognised and respected by their fans. The bigger sized club flags prepared by the fans used to be a matter of pride. The galleries nowadays certainly miss the hundreds and thousands of spectators inside and outside. The tensions and clashes between the rival fans were the part and parcel of club football at that time. These may sound fairy-tale for the football fans of the present day but those golden days are still fresh in the memories of the footballers, sports journalists, writers, club officials, organisers and fans of that era. The write-ups published in the book will certainly take you to that time.
The memoir was published last year with a view to providing the local football fans and researchers with information, stories and views of the glorious past of Mohammedan and Abahani engagements.





