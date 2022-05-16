BFF celebrate AFC Grassroots Football Day

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) with the cooperation of Asian Football Confederation (AFC), today (Sunday) celebrated the AFC Grassroots Football Day 2022 in the capital and three more districts across the country.

The AFC Grassroots Football Day was celebrated at BFF artificial turf with the participation of about 200 emerging footballers from twenty academies from the capital and its adjoining districts affiliated by the BFF. The participants of the programme were given T-shirt, certificate and refreshment.

BFF's vice president Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi, BFF, members Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Tipu Sultan, Elias Hossain, Amer Khan, advocate Mohammad Saiful Islam and Mohidur Rahman Miraz, and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag were present on the occasion.

Bangladesh national football team's head coach Javier Fernandez Cabrera, BFF's technical staffs and BFF development committees members were also present there. -BSS









