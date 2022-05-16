Video
Bangladesh archery team reaches Korea

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236

Bangladesh archery team reached Korea safely to participate in the Archery World Cup Stage-2 which will be held from May 16 to 22 in city of Gwangju.
Earlier, on Sunday, a six-member of archery team left for Korea by Singapore Airlines to compete in the tournament and reached Korea in this afternoon, informed a federation official to BSS.
The six-member archery team included three men's archers, one woman archer, one trainer and one team's manager.
The Bangladesh archery team will compete in the recurve men's singles, recurve men's team event, recurve mixed team event and recurve women's individual event in the World Cup stage-2.
However, the qualification round matches of the World Cup will begin from Tuesday (May 17).
Six-member of Bangladesh archery team include - Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Abdur Rahman Alif ( archers recurve men's) and Diya Siddique (archer recurve women's).
Team officials - Martin Frederick (coach)and Mohammad Faisal Ahsan Ullah (team's manager).    -BSS


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft