Guest towards decent total after Mathews ton



Bangladesh's players walk back to the pavilion at the end of the first day play of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 15, 2022. photo: AFP

Winning the toss Sri Lanka presumably opted to bat first but got early shove losing the wicket of skipper Dimuth Karunaratne when they were able to manage 23 runs only. Karunaratne departed on nine.

Nayeem Hasan, who is playing a Test match after two years, succeeded alike Mehidy Miraz in the playing eleven, gave the initial breakthrough to Bangladesh. Nayeem stroke again to claim the wicket of another opener Oshada Fernando. Fernando went on 36 as guests went for lunch with 73 for two after 24 overs.

The post lunch session was absolutely gripped by the Lankans and added 85 wicketless runs. But the 92-run 3rd wicket's partnership between Angelo Mathews and Kushal Mendis came to an end in the very first ball of after the tea break as miscued shot went straight to the hands of Nayeem at mid-wicket. He was batting on 54 then.

Shakib Al Hasan coloured his Test comeback in his style notching the wicket of Dhanajaya de Silva. de Silva left the wickets on six. It was the last success for the hosts on the day.

Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal ended the day remaining undivided. Mathews remained unbeaten on 114 while Chandimal was batting on 34 till the ultimate delivery of the day. It was the 12 Test ton for Mathews and the first one against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka were slow in terms of run rate in a flat wicket like ZACS but looking very steady.

Besides Nayeem's two for 71, Shakib and Taijul shared one wicket apiece. Shakib was the best among Bangladesh bowlers to produce unplayable ball. He conceded 27 runs only from his 19 overs with nine maidens.









