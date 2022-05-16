Video
Monday, 16 May, 2022
Hockey Asian Games Qualifier

Bangladesh hockey team finishes runner-up

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh national hockey team finished as runner-up in the Asian Games qualifier hockey when they went down a 2-6 goals defeat to Oman in the final held on Sunday in Bangkok, Thailand.
Despite a consistence performance throughout the tournament, Bangladesh hardly offered any resistance against Oman and went down a big margin of defeat in the final.
In the proceeding, Ashraful Islam and Fazle Hossain Rabbi scored one goal each for Bangladesh.
Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the tournament as they beat Indonesia by 3-1 goals in their pool B opening match and confirmed their Asian Games participation after defeating Sri Lanka also by the same identical margin in their second match of the tournament.
The boys in red and green emerged as group champions defeating Singapore by a solitary goal in their third and last group match.
Bangladesh then confirmed their spot of final defeating Thailand by 4-1 goals in the second semifinal.

Bangladesh hockey team:
Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain and Pushkor Khisha Mimo.     -BSS


