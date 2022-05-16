Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pope declares 10 new saints, including Dutch priest killed

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

VATICAN CITY, May 15: Pope Francis on Sunday (May 15) declared 10 people saints of the Roman Catholic Church, including an anti-Nazi Dutch priest murdered in the Dachau concentration camp and a French hermit monk assassinated in Algeria.
The 85-year-old pope, who has been using a wheel chair due to knee and leg pain, was driven to the altar at the start of the ceremony, which was attended by more than 50,000 people in St Peter's Square.
It was the one of the largest gatherings there since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions earlier this year.
Pope Francis limped to a chair behind the altar but stood to individually greet some participants. He read his homily while seated but stood during other parts of the Mass and read his homily in a strong voice, often going off script, and walked to greet cardinals afterwards.
Pope Francis read the canonisation proclamations while seated in front of the altar and 10 cheers went up in the crowd as he officially declared each of 10 saints.
Titus Brandsma, who was a member of the Carmelite religious order and served as president of the Catholic university at Nijmegen, began speaking out against Nazi ideology even before World War II and the German invasion of the Netherlands in 1940.
During the Nazi occupation, he spoke out against anti-Jewish laws. He urged Dutch Catholic newspapers not to print Nazi              propaganda.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pope declares 10 new saints, including Dutch priest killed
New UAE president meets Macron as world leaders pay respects
Iraqi officials visit a mass grave where human remains were exhumed
Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts curfew for Buddhist festival
Finland declare NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Palestinians welcome Foreign support in inquiry into reporter's death


Latest News
Mbappe wins league's best player award for 3rd time
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft