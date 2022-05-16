Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iraqi officials visit a mass grave where human remains were exhumed

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

Iraqi officials visit a mass grave where human remains were exhumed

Iraqi officials visit a mass grave where human remains were exhumed

Iraqi officials visit a mass grave where human remains were exhumed by the country's authorities, near the southern city of Najaf, on May 14. The mass grave, first discovered in April this year, is believed to hold dozens more likely killed under late dictator Saddam Hussein, an official said. It is believed to date back to the 1990s, when Saddam unleashed a deadly campaign against members of the majority Shiite Muslim community in southern Iraq that left nearly       100,000 dead.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pope declares 10 new saints, including Dutch priest killed
New UAE president meets Macron as world leaders pay respects
Iraqi officials visit a mass grave where human remains were exhumed
Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts curfew for Buddhist festival
Finland declare NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Palestinians welcome Foreign support in inquiry into reporter's death


Latest News
Mbappe wins league's best player award for 3rd time
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft