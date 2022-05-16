

Iraqi officials visit a mass grave where human remains were exhumed by the country's authorities, near the southern city of Najaf, on May 14. The mass grave, first discovered in April this year, is believed to hold dozens more likely killed under late dictator Saddam Hussein, an official said. It is believed to date back to the 1990s, when Saddam unleashed a deadly campaign against members of the majority Shiite Muslim community in southern Iraq that left nearly 100,000 dead. photo : AFP