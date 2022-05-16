Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

56 detained on different charges in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, May 15: A total of 56 people were arrested on different charges in the city in two days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 34 people on different charges in the city.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
Among the arrestees, six had arrest warrants, 21 were drug addicts and the remaining seven were held on various charges.
Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 22 people on various charges.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining four were held on different charges.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
56 detained on different charges in Rajshahi
Growers get good profit from muskmelon at Gurudaspur
Obituary
Two men electrocuted in Natore, Narail
Three murdered in three districts
Two found dead in Chattogram, Bogura
Two women crushed under train in Bogura, Thakurgaon
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Khulna, Barishal


Latest News
Mbappe wins league's best player award for 3rd time
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft