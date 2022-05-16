56 detained on different charges in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 15: A total of 56 people were arrested on different charges in the city in two days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 34 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, six had arrest warrants, 21 were drug addicts and the remaining seven were held on various charges.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 22 people on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining four were held on different charges.