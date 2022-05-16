PIROJPUR, May 14: Md Serajul Haque alias Kanchan, a senior lawyer and former president of Pirojpur District Bar Association, died at his chamber cum residence at Parerhat Road in the town on at 11am on Saturday. He was 80.

He had been suffering from old-age complications for long.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Old Eidgah Field after Asr prayer.

His second namaz-e-janaza was held on the CI Para Primary School premises.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in CI Para road area of the town.

He left behind one daughter, one son, and a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.







