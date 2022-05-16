Video
Home Countryside

Two men electrocuted in Natore, Narail

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Our Correspondents

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Narail, in two days.
NATORE: A farmer was electrocuted in Singra Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Quem Ali, 35, son of Abu Bakkar, a resident of Pipulsion Village under Dahia Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Quem Ali came in contact with live electricity while he was repairing an electric motor in the house, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Dahia Union Parishad Chairman Sirajul Mojid Mamun confirmed the   incident.
NARAIL: A young man was electrocuted in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Rahim Molla, 25, son of Ekram Molla, a resident of Chachai Dhanair Village under Jaypur Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Rahim came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working in his house at around 10 pm, which left him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Lohagara Police Station Sheikh Abu Hena confirmed the incident.


