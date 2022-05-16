Three murdered in three districts

Three people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Joypurhat, Pabna and Barishal, in five days.

JOYPURHAT: An elderly man was allegedly killed by his son in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Sunday over family feud.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Qader, 72, a resident of Boron Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Abdul Qader and his son Sultan Mahmud have been arguing between themselves since the morning over family issues.

At one stage, Mahmud struck his father's head with a bedpost, which left the elderly man dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers detained Sultan Mahmud for killing his father.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi Police Station (PS) Polash Chandra Deb confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.

PABNA: A young man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Aminpur area of Bera Upazila in the district on Saturday night while protesting the teasing against his elder brother's wife.

The deceased was identified as Shipon Hossain, 30, son of late Ajibar Rahman, a resident of Ghopsolanda Village under Aminpur PS in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Khushi Khatun, wife of Shipon's elder brother Liton Hossain, was often harassed by Sourav, son of Fazlu Hossain of the same village. Shipon protested against this. In this, connection, Khusi Khatun filed a case against Sourav and the case is currently pending in the court.

Shipon had been arguing with Sourav and his brother Samrat for some time regarding the case.

However, Shipon was returning home on Saturday night.

At that time, Samrat and his men attacked on Shipon in front of his house, and stabbed him, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued Shipon and rushed him to Bera Upazila Health Complex.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Aminpur PS OC Rawshan Alam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

BARISHAL: A woman was hacked to death by her daughter-in-law in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Nazneen Begum was a resident of Kathalia Village under Rangashree Union in the upazila.

Sumaiya Akhter Labanya made her confessional statement of killing her mother-in-law.

According to her confessional statement, Labanya has a six-month-old son. The child needed milk badly, but she has no money. As her husband Ujjal refused giving her the money, Labanya went to his mother-in-law Nazneen Begum.

Nazneen also refused the money to her. At that time, an altercation took place in between them.

At one stage of the altercation, Labanya started hacking Nazneen Begum with a sharp weapon indiscriminately out of anger, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the deceased's son Ujjal lodged a murder case with Bakerganj PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Labanya and sent her to jail.

Bakerganj PS Inspector Sadyaranjan Khaskel confirmed the incident.










