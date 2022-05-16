Video
Home Countryside

Two found dead in Chattogram, Bogura

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Bogura, on Saturday.
CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body of a man in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals saw the body of the man was lying on the side of a road in Ahla Koroldenga area at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case has been filed with Boalkhali Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Sub-Inspector of Boalkhali PS Sumon Kanti Dey confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a woman from a bamboo garden in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body entangled with a scarf at a bamboo garden in Gandagram Kalitala area of the upazila at around 11am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore several injury marks on its different parts including the mouth.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.
Shajahanpur PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Rouf confirmed the  incident.


