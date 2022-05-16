Two women crushed under train in Bogura, Thakurgaon

Two women have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Thakurgaon, on Saturday and Sunday.

BOGURA: A woman was crushed under a train in Adamdighi Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 48, could not be known yet.

Local sources said the Lalmoni Express Intercity Train from Lalmonirhat hit the woman in Adamdighi Railway Station area at around 5:30am, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9am and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Santahar Railway Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santahar Railway PS Sakiul Azam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.

THAKURGAON: A woman was crushed under a train in the district town on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rashida Begum, 60, wife of Yusuf Ali, a resident of Baksherhat area under Akcha Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Railway police and local sources said Rashida Begum came to Road Railway Station in the town in the afternoon to give a farewell to his son Rabiul Islam who was about to go to Dhaka from home.

At that time, the woman was crushed under the Dhaka-bound Panchagarh Express Train.

Road Railway Station Master Akhterul Islam confirmed the incident, adding the body is kept at the station and will be handed over to the OC of Dinajpur Railway PS.









