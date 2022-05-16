Video
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Khulna, Barishal

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Our Correspondents

Two people including a young girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Khulna and Barishal, in two days.
PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: A minor girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Maryam, 9, daughter of Julfiqar Gazi, a resident of Shashtitala area in the upazila.
Quoting the statements of the deceased's relatives, police said Maryam hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom in the house at around 10 am out of huff with her mother.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Paikgachha Police Station (PS) Ziaur Rahman confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the city on Friday night.
Deceased Md Bappi Khan, 14, was the son of Shahin Khan, a resident of Ward No. 5 Polashpur area under Kawnia PS in the city. He worked in a shop of motor parts in Banda Road area.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Bappi Khan was a drug addict. He often demanded money to his family members to buy drugs.
The family members teased him on Friday evening as he further wanted money from them to buy drugs.
Not getting the money, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at night out of huff with his family members.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.


