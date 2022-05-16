Video
Monday, 16 May, 2022
Boro farmers in Gopalganj face losses for Asani impact

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Mozammel Hossain Munna

Boro farmers in Gopalganj face losses for Asani impact

Boro farmers in Gopalganj face losses for Asani impact

GOPALGANJ, May 15: Cyclone Asani impact has made a colossal damage to standing Boro paddy in the district.
Official sources said, the damage is estimated to be 20 per cent of total 80,520 hectares (ha) of Boro fields cultivated this year in the district, which is mainly a beel (water body)-region.
According to sources at the agriculture office, this year's Boro yielding had been higher. But heavy rainfall and tide water, triggered by Asani,  submerged thousands of hectares of Boro fields. At the same time, the quick  harvesting could not be possible because of labourer crisis. So most ripen fields got damaged.
A victim farmer of Chechaniakandi Village Ajit Bala said, their paddy is getting rotted in fields; due to labourer crisis; they harvested some fields themselves; but they are not getting good prices of their produce because of degraded quality.
Others of Patkel Bari of Chandar Beel area like Ashok Biswas, Naren Mazumdar said, "We had cultivated Boro taking loans. But our fields got damaged after sheaves became sunken in water. Many sheaves have sprouted. "  
These submerged fields cannot be possible to cut because of want of labourers.
At present, market price of damaged paddy is not going above Tk 600 per maund.
It is difficult to sell such paddy in bazaars, said a Fariah Azgor Ali. I am buying at Tk 600/700 per maund, he added.
DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension)-Gopalganj Deputy Director Dr. Arbinda Kumar Ray said, at least 20 per cent paddy is likely to be damaged; this year's yielding was recordable, but different beels were submerged due to heavy rainfall and tide.


« PreviousNext »

