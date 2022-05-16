19 nabbed with drugs in nine districts

A total of 19 people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in nine districts- Rajshahi, Barishal, Barguna, Bogura, Kurigram, Narsingdi, Habiganj, Mymensingh and Kishoreganj, in five days.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three drug dealers along with 150 grams of heroin from Bagha Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: Jahidul Islam, 42, son of Dulal Molla, Rabiul Islam Robin, 20, son of Rezaul Islam, and Mithu Ali, 32, son of Jalal Uddin. All of them are residents of Pakuria Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Abdul Karim said on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Bagha Mazar Dighir Par area at around 10:30pm, and arrested the trio along with the heroin worth about Tk 15 lakh.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Six people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district in five days.

Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with 5,000 yaba tablets from Kazi Tematha area in the city on Friday.

The arrested person is Minzar Hossain, a resident of Barguna District.

Barishal DNC Official Enayet Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kazi Tematha area and arrested Minzar along with the yaba tablets.

After filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act with concerned PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

On the other hand, DB Police, in separate drives, arrested five drug dealers along with nine kilograms of hemp from Kotwali Model PS area in the city on May 9.

DB Police, in a drive, arrested two women along with 1kg of hemp from Rasulpur area in the evening.

The arrested are Maleqa Begum, 50, wife of late Badal Hawlader of Rasulpur slam, and Jahanara Begum Janu, 40, wife of late Abdur Rahim Khan of Char Kawa area in Sadar Upazila.

Earlier, three youths were arrested along with 8kg of hemp from Launch Ghat area in the city in the afternoon.

The arrested are Nur Islam, 26, son of Badsha Khandaker of Rajmangal area, Russell Mia, 26, son of Abul Mia of Bajgodda Jhakunipara area, and Jashim, 35, son of Afsar Uddin of Gazipur area in Cumilla District.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Kotwali Model PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Tuesday following the court orders.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Police arrested a man along with five kilograms of hemp from Patharghata Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.

The arrested person is Nasir khan, 27, son of Punu Mia, a resident of Gazi Mahmud area under Sadar Upazila of the district.

Patharghata PS OC Md Abul Bashar said a team of the law enforcers arrested him along with the hemp from Matsya Bandar area under Patharghata Municipality at dawn.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Patharghata PS, the arrested was sent to jail, the OC added.

BOGURA: An alleged drug peddler has been arrested along with yaba tablets in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested is Mominul Islam alias Shaon, 32, a resident of Domonpukur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said the drug peddler has been selling drugs installing CCTV cameras in and around his house so that he could detect the arrival of police any time.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Shajahanpur PS conducted a drive in Domonpukur Village at around 10:30 pm and arrested Shaoon, said Sub-Inspector (SI) Hafizur Rahman.

He claimed that a total of 600 yaba tablets, four mobile phone sets, a CCTV camera, a motorcycle and Tk 13,600 in cash were also seized from his possession during the drive.

Shaon had been selling drugs installing CCTV cameras in and around his house to monitor the arrival of law enforcers, the SI said.

Before being arrested, the man was trying to flee monitoring the arrival of police on the CCTV cameras, Hafizur further said.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested person was sent to jail following a court order.

Shajahanpur PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Rauf confirmed the matter.

RAJIBPUR, KURIGRAM: Three people were arrested along with drugs from Rajibpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested are Majnu Mia, 27, son of Sufian of Baliamari Noyapara, and Bokul Mia, son of Farhad Hossain of Jawniarchar Koraidangi Para in the upazila; and Ershad Ali, 35, son of Khoka Mia of Char Lathial Danga Village under Jadurchar Union in Rowmari Upazila of the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Majnu Mia at Baliamari at night, and arrested the trio.

The law enforcers also recovered 38 bottles of Indial liquor, 3kg 300gm of hemp and 500 yaba tablets from their possessions during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Rajibpur PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Thursday.

Rajibpur PS OC Mozaharul Islam confirmed the matter.

RAIPURA, NASINGDI: A drug peddler was arrested by police along with yaba tablets in Raipura Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Safikul Islam, 30, son of Jalil Mia, a resident of Srinagar Saydabad Village of the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Raipura PS conducted an anti-drug drive in Charanchal area at night, and arrested him along with 55 yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with the PS in this connection.

Raipura PS OC Azizur Rahman confirmed the matter.

SHAYESTAGANJ, HABIGANJ: Highway police arrested a man along with seven kilograms of hemp from the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Shayestaganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested person is Md Rafiq Mia, 30, son of Khorshed Mia, a resident of Ikartali Village in Chunarughat Upazila of the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers from Shayestaganj Highway PS led by its OC Md Saleh Ahmed conducted a drive on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the morning, and arrested Rafiq Mia along with the hemp from in front of Birotihin counter.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Shayestaganj Highway PS in this connection.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a drug peddler along with cannabis from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested person is Sajib, 22, son of Nurul Haque Islam, a resident of Raghaichati Village under Gafargaon Municipality.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Gafargaon PS Conducted a drive in Raghaichhati area in the morning and arrested him along with 250 gram of cannabis.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gafargaon PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

Gafargaon PS OC Md Anwar Hossain confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Two drug peddlers were arrested along with cannabis in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Yakub Ali, 31, son of Mofiz Uddin, and Momin Miah, 19, son of Belar Mia, residents of Batamtila Village under Ramgarh Upazila in Khagrachhari District.

RAB-14 official Shariar Mahmud Khan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted an anti-drug drive in Pulerghat area at night and arrested them.

At that time, 16 kg 400 grams of cannabis, two mobile phone sets, Tk 1,400 in cash and a truck were also seized from their possession.

Later, the arrested were handed over to Kishoreganj Model PS.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with the PS, the RAB official added.













