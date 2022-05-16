Video
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:22 AM
Home Countryside

46 freedom fighters to get houses in Gaibandha

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Our Correspondent

46 freedom fighters to get houses in Gaibandha

46 freedom fighters to get houses in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, May 15: The government is going to construct houses for 46 insolvent freedom fighters, family members of the deceased and the martyred war heroes of Sadar Upazila in the district immediately.
Directed by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, the homes would be built at the direct supervision of upazila administration led by upazila nirbahi officer (UNO). The construction cost of the houses each has been estimated at Tk 14.10 Lakh.
This was disclosed by Sadar UNO Ashraful Alam while he was briefing the freedom fighters who were selected for the homes at the auditorium of Upazila Parishad of the town here recently.
Upazila project implementation officer (PIO) Anisur Rahman moderated the function and said the government in principle took a decision to construct 30,000 homes for the heroic freedom fighters across the country.
As per the plan of the government, 46 homes would be built for the freedom fighters of Sadar Upazila, he also said.
The tender in this regard had already been published in the newspapers, he said, adding that after completing the official procedures of the tender the work orders would be given the respective contractors to start the work.
The construction work of the homes is expected to begin at the end of the current month, he continued.
The work would be finished in 45 days from the beginning of the work, he concluded.
In reply to a query, the PIO said the objective of the meeting was to give idea of the works so that the freedom fighters or their close relatives can take care of the work, and the contractors can do the wors as per the estimate.
Ali Akbar Miah, former commander of Sadar Upazila Muktijoddha Sangshad, also took part in the meeting.
A number of freedom fighters, their family members and close relatives were present on the occasion.


