Three raped in three districts

Three women including a union parishad (UP) member have allegedly been raped in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Rajshahi and Chattogram, recently.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A madrasa student was allegedly raped in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

A court on Sunday recorded the statement of the victim after her father lodged a complaint with Baraigram Police Station (PS) on Saturday night accusing Singapore expatriate Nazmul Hasan Nahid.

According to the complaint, Nahid of Songrampur Village allegedly violated the girl at a sugarcane field beside the road when she was returning from her maternal grand father's home in the evening.

Nahid went into hiding soon after the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram PS Abu Siddique confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.

RAJSHAHI: Police on Friday rescued a female UP member, who was reportedly raped and confined in a house, from Mohanpur Upazila in the district.

The victim lodged a case against five people including Mojibur Rahman with Mohanpur PS at night in this regard.

According to the case statement, Mojibur Rahman, a resident of Dhorsa Mollapara Village, brought the victim to his house at 9pm on Wednesday with the temptation of marriage.

He confined the UP member in his house and raped her for two days and fled the house early Friday.

Later, supporters of Mojibar Rahman beat up the UP member and kicked her out of the house.

The victim then made a phone call to national emergency hotline 999 and sought help from police.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene, rescued the UP member and brought him to Mohanpur PS.

Jahanabad UP Chairman Hazrat Ali said he visited the scene after hearing the matter. The UP member was sent to the PS for taking legal actions.

Mohanpur PS OC Touhidul Islam said a case has been filed with the PS in this connection.

However, the female UP member has been sent to hospital for test.

Police are continuing their operation to arrest the accused, the OC added.

CHATTOGRAM: A case has been filed against four persons including three government officials for allegedly raping a domestic help in Fatikchhari Upazila of the district.

The victim filed the case with Fatikchhari PS on Thursday, said the PS OC Md Masud Ibne Anwar.

The accused government officials are Ansar and VDP officer Md Saidul Islam, 50, former election officer of Ramgarh Upazila in Khagrachhari District, Md Humayun Kabir, 45, and Sundarpur Upazila's Ansar commander Md Yakub Ali, 60. Another female domestic help was also made accused in the case.

The accused officials lived in a rented house near the upazila complex as bachelors.

The case statement states that Md Saidul Islam and Md Humayun Kabir lived at a house at Dakkhin Rangamatia. The woman started working at their house three to four months back.

At around 3pm on March 27 last, another woman named Shikha Shil told the victim to come to work over a phone call. After the woman reached there, Saidul dragged her to the room of Md Humayun Kabir. Then both of them raped her. At that time, Yakub Ali and another woman guarded the house staying outside.

The victim said she was intimidated following the incident. The accused also asked her not to tell the matter to anyone else. Besides, they assured her of providing compensation. Following the incident, Md Sayeedul Islam provided the woman Tk 20,000 through another Ansar official.

When contacted, Ansar-VDP officer Saidul Islam denied the allegations and termed them as conspiracies.

On the other hand, the election officer Md Humayun Kabir declined to talk on this issue over mobile phone.

On May 11, the victim narrated her ordeal to the upazila chairman and female vice-chairman. Later, police were informed and a complaint was lodged.











