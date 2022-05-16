Taka 28 lakh Indian clothes seized in Feni

FENI, May 15: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized illegal Indian clothes worth about Tk 28.04 lakh from Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district early Sunday.

BGB sources said on information that a group of smugglers taking illegal Indian clothes to the country, a team of Champaknagar BOP under Feni BGB 4 conducted a drive in the Feni River bank area at Sonapur of Chhagalnaiya Upazila at around 3am on Sunday.

Sensing the presence of the team, the smugglers fled away, leaving a boat.

Later, the BGB members seized 622 pieces of Indian saree and 45 pieces of lehanga from 13 sacks in the engine-run boat.

The seized items were handed over to Feni Custom Office.









